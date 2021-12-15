An illegal immigrant has a temporary home in Jones County while the legal system sorts out some serious charges against him.
Celestino Ramos, 38, of Ellisville was charged with child molestation after a 15-year-old family member came forward and reported that he had touched her inappropriately.
The incident occurred at the beginning of this month, and the girl told her mother about the encounter, Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
The mother of the teen accuser then called the JCSD, Carter said, and the suspect was arrested Monday evening.
He is an undocumented immigrant from Vercruz, Mexico, Carter confirmed.
Ramos was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center and made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon where
Judge David Lyons denied bond, saying Ramos is a flight risk.
