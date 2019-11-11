Peco plant in Bay Springs among seven facilities raided in August
•
A total of 119 illegal aliens have been prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office since the execution of multiple federal criminal and administrative search warrants at seven sites across the state on Aug. 7, including Peco Foods in Bay Springs.
The federal indictments charge the defendants with crimes ranging from misusing social security numbers of American citizens, to fraudulently claiming to be a U.S. citizen, to falsifying immigration documents, to reentering the United States after having previously been deported or removed, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said.
As of Thursday, 47 of the 119 indicted illegal aliens have pleaded guilty, with a number of others indicating their intent to plead guilty. Of those, 26 admitted to fraudulently using the Social Security Number of an American citizen, Hurst said. The other 21 pleaded guilty to unlawfully re-entering the United States after having been previously deported or removed. Those remaining have been charged with these same crimes, as well as some charged with falsely claiming to be a United States Citizen and making false statements in immigration documents.
“Americans have been directly harmed by the theft of their identities, resulting in citizens not being able to get loans or credit cards, obtain health insurance and perform other basic activities,” Hurst said. “Every single one of the 680 aliens arrested in August broke our nation’s laws by coming to our country illegally. Turning a blind eye to their illegal acts would not be fair to our nation, their victims or the millions of naturalized American citizens who waited years and meticulously followed the process by which to become an American.
“It is our job in the U.S. Attorney’s Office to enforce our federal laws equitably and fairly, and we have done so and will continue to vigorously do so, protecting all Americans and ensuring the national security and sovereignty of our country is upheld.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.