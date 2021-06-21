Jones County children under the age of 5 can get excited about receiving a new book in the mail each month. Through the nonprofit Nurture Our Future, the Imagination Library that was founded by Dolly Parton will now serve the children of Jones County.
Elizabeth Harris, founder of Nurture Our Future, heard about the Imagination Library through friends and saw how reading to her own children — Wagner, 7, and Elliot, 3 — got them excited about reading.
“I heard about the Imagination Library, and I’m a huge fan of Dolly Parton,” Harris said. “ I just know how important reading to kids is and how my children react to getting a new book. I wanted that excitement for children all over the county.”
Harris said she has a personal connection to the library and that it’s important as a future predictor of literacy.
“Our kids are so full of potential and we want to give them the tools they need to grow,” she said.
More than 150 million books have been gifted through the Imagination Library. About 1.8 million children are currently a part of the free book program. Sanderson Farms donated to Nurture Our Future to kickstart the program costs associated with the Imagination Library.
“As a corporate citizen, Sanderson Farms has a responsibility to give back to the communities where we operate, and that undoubtedly includes Jones County, where our company first planted its roots back in 1947,” said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms. “Our company has a long-standing relationship with the residents of Jones County, and we are pleased to support programs such as this who help educate and inspire our young people at such an early age.”
About 6.8 percent of Jones County’s population is under the age of 5 — around 4,800 children — and about 900 children are born each year who live in the county. Nurture Our Future aims to get books in the hands of all of these children. In Jones County, 28 percent of the population is at or below Level 1 literacy level, meaning they have very poor literacy skills and may have difficulty reading road signs, according to 2017 data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
The nonprofit formed about one year ago and focuses on supporting children’s educational needs through partnerships with other nonprofits in Jones County. Nurture Our Future’s mission is to ensure every child in our community gets everything they need to fulfill their promise and there is lasting prosperity, Harris said.
“I learned about the importance of having a great foundation for the future,” she said. “I really wanted to be a part of making sure our community invested in our babies and young children to see them as future leaders of our community.”
Harris was an educator and now works as an early childhood advocate for policy in Mississippi. Harris said the first step to foster potential growth within children is to get books into children’s hands.
“The short-term goals of the organization are we want every baby to have access to books that are theirs,” Harris said. “The more words a child hears from the time they are born, the more likely their potential for reading on grade-level is higher.”
Kids will get a book in the mail chosen by Dolly Parton that’s age-appropriate, Harris said.
“The first book children receive is ‘The Little Engine that Could,’” Harris said. “It’s about 60 books if a child signs up — about $2.10 per book or $25 per child per year.”
