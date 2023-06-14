Jeff Barnett introduced himself as the incoming Veterans Service Officer for Jones County during the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting. He is a retired federal agent and fourth-generation Jones Countian, he told the board, and he will begin work at Veterans’ Service Center in Laurel on July 1. Longtime veterans’ officer Connie Hoover is retiring and her final day is July 1. The Veterans’ Service Center (515 North 5th Ave.) can be reached at 601-428-0467. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.