A 55-year-old woman who was being housed at the Jones County Sheriff's Department Adult Detention Center in Ellisville died after being transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Tonya Evonne Taylor-McCullum was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning after corrections officers called for EMServ Ambulance and she was transported there.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation, which is standard procedure. Foul play was not suspected, a source said.
Taylor-McCullum was facing two felony drug charges after being arrested by the Laurel Police Department in August, according to jail records. She was being held on $15,000 bond after being charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit a crime
Her next-of-kin was notified before the JCSD sent out the press release.
She is the second JCSD inmate to die while in custody in less than a month.
Andrew Jones, 34, was found unresponsive by corrections officers on Saturday, Jan. 8. He had been in a cell alone and no foul play was suspected, according to the MBI investigation.
