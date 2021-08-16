The Jones County Adult Detention Center offered inmates the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine through South Central Regional Medical Center on Monday. About 57 of the 180 men and women housed at the facility received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as some JCADC staff members.
The facility offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as some of the inmates may have had a shorter sentencing period and may not be there to get a second dosage, said Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“We are one of the few jails in the state offering the vaccine to inmates,” Sumrall said. “The hospital is overwhelmed right now, and we learned last year that once the virus hits inside the jail, it spreads rapidly.”
As of right now, there are no outbreaks between inmates at the jail, but some of the staff members have had COVID-19, Sumrall said. Sheriff Joe Berlin confirmed Monday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19 — after getting the vaccination.
Since July 27, the Mississippi Department of Corrections has suspended visitation at state-operated prisons due to the Delta variant of the virus. MDOC began inoculating inmates in March 2020.
Currently, the state allows jails to choose COVID-19 procedures county-by-county. JCADC follows recommendations from the Mississippi State Health code for COVID-19 and visitation procedures from health care officials. Visitations are currently suspended at JCADC as the virus could spread by the phones used during visitation, Sumrall said.
“With two-thirds of the state still unvaccinated, we have to protect inmates from outbreaks on the outside,” Commissioner Burl Cain said in the July 27 press release. “We can’t risk exposure to the highly contagious Delta variant, so we are redoubling our efforts again to sanitize and spray all facilities.”
Kimberly Schwan, SCRMC corporate health coordinator, said the jail reached out to the hospital to see if it could help with vaccinating inmates. The hospital has held vaccine events for corporations and businesses.
“We are trying to stop the spread of the virus,” Schwan said.
Christopher Breedlove, an inmate, got the vaccine.
“I decided that it needed to be done, plus you don’t know if someone else had it,” he said.
Inmate Richard Russul said he got the vaccine because he felt like he needed to do something patriotic and give back and help the community.
“When I get out, I don’t want to give it to my family,” he said.
