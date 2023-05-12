A Bay Springs man is being accused of leaving more than the light on for some customers at a local hotel and taking more than a paycheck.
Derrick Johnson, 35, is under investigation for embezzlement and burglary after being accused of letting people stay at the Quality Inn in Laurel without paying and for stealing customers’ belongings from their room.
“Once you pay for a room, that becomes your domicile, and if someone takes something out of there without your knowledge, that’s burglary,” said Capt. Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department.
Johnson was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and remained behind bars on Friday. There was also a warrant for his arrest on an unspecified charge. Embezzlement and burglary are listed as his charges on the jail website, but his case is still being investigated, Reaves said.
