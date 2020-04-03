‘Too many areas that look like we have thrown our hands up’
In his annual State of the City address to the City Council, Mayor Johnny Magee gave a comprehensive review of 2019 and outlook for 2020, assessing each department with a letter grade.
Our Inspection Department is headed by Harold Russell. Aside from him, there are five other employees and one vacancy as of March 3, Mayor Johnny Magee said in his State of the City address.
“In my opinion, the city looks good in some areas, but in others it looks terrible,” he said. “I have pointed this out to Inspection and expect some results. There are too many junk vehicles, too many junky yards, too many addresses missing, too many shade-tree mechanics, too many areas that look like we have thrown our hands up.
“If we are to be the ‘City Beautiful,’ this cannot continue. It was mentioned from someone in Inspection that we needed to change the culture. In my opinion, we don’t have time to change the culture — we have a Code of Ordinances that we need to use instead.”
By the department’s own report, 1,140 unclean lots were recorded in 2018 and only 208 for 2019.
“I began to ask for a breakdown by each inspector, and even though there has been some progress, one particular inspector was reporting twice as many violations as two others combined,” Magee said.
The department issued 801 building permits in 2019, compared to 669 in 2018. Even though there were more permits, the total value was less — $15,197,731 for 2019 and $29,359,580 for 2018. There were five permits for new home construction versus 12 in 2018. There were three new commercial structures for 2019 and 11 for 2018. There were 19 demolitions done for the year, with the city taking down nine and owners taking down 10.
“In my opinion, they do some things very well, such as site plans, building inspections, electrical inspections, technical matters and demolitions,” Magee said. “This department also does a good job with The Planning Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission.”
The Historic Commission recently received a $10,000 grant from Mississippi Department Archives and History to possibly expand our historic district.
The department assisted Laurel Housing Authority with inspections for the grant it received, completing 48 inspections for the year.
In his grading system, Magee gave the Inspection Department a C-.
