Editor’s note: Stories that are timely or of more general interest take precedence in the paper. Because of that and space limitations, some important stories sometimes don’t get reported right when they happen. Here is one of those stories.
The police department may no longer hold the dubious title that it’s had for years, Mayor Johnny Magee said. No, the Laurel Inspection Department “probably qualifies as the Most Hated and Despised Department in the city at this time, and it shows,” Magee said in his State of the City address.
“The culture is changing ...” Sandra Hadley took over direction of the department in March 2021, because “in my opinion, the department was not operating up to its potential,” Magee said. “I felt that Ms. Hadley had the best interests of the city at heart, and that is something that Inspection needed at the time.
“She had bought into the idea of cleaning up The City Beautiful, citywide. I emphasize citywide, because sometimes, when it comes to beauty and cleanliness, it only refers to certain areas of the city. In some areas, it was not OK to have junk vehicles and unkempt yards, but other areas, it should be tolerated.
“We plan to continue to enforce the ordinances throughout Laurel. Some of the things that have been instituted should make things better and add to the city treasury.”
The department had been operating under the assumption that a demolition order issued by the council did not have an expiration date, Magee said, but that was wrong. It was discovered that the expiration date was one year from the time the order was issued.
“Therefore, they are behind on some of the demolitions that should take place in certain wards, so council, be patient, they are getting there,” he said. “Also, we were vulnerable to a lawsuit for going onto private property and demolishing property without a proper authorization.” The city charges a permit fee for various construction jobs in the city – building permits, plumbing permits, HVAC permits, electrical permits — and that generates revenue for the city, through taxes and fees.
“There were many contractors who were not obtaining permits before starting projects in the city,” Magee said. “This is being rectified, and it should show in the revenue of the Inspection Department. The department is striving to be more customer-friendly by making sure that the employees are consistent, on time, working every ward, improving documentation and organization, cross-training and learning more about the operation of the department.”
At the time of the address, Hadley had five other employees and one vacancy, for building inspector.
“It is very difficult to police some of the ordinances that we have on the books, especially when someone feels that they should be able to do what they please on their property, such as not having junk cars in the yard, not allowing overgrown yards, not allowing chickens, not allowing trashy yards,” Magee said. “It is a difficult task and a thankless task, but in order to make a difference, it must be done.”
The department has made much progress and has made many enemies, Magee said, “but they are to be commended; the results are slowly beginning to be noticed.”
The department issued 1,151 building permits, totaling $45,582,656. Working in conjunction with the Laurel Housing Authority to do inspections on its Housing Rehabilitation Program, 25 homes were rehabilitated at a cost of $256,098. The council granted 11 special exceptions, five variances, four zoning changes, one conditional use and amended the City Code by adopting the 2018 International Building Code, and also approved the new flood plain maps.
There were 42 demolitions, with 14 being completed by the city and 28 by the owners. There were 67 business-license violations, some for operating without a privilege license or some other code violation found during the inspection of the business.
The department conducted 208 business-license inspections, 21 street lights reported out, which is handled by Scott Shoemaker.
“We want to thank Laurel police for turning in other lights that are out that are
observed while on patrol,” Magee said. There were 498 electrical, gas, plumbing and HVAC inspections, along with 143 citations for improper addresses.
“Some residents don’t like the inspectors telling them that they must have an address displayed,” Magee said, “but when EMServ needs to find them at 3 a.m., when someone has had a heart attack and there is no address, that makes a big difference.”
The department issued 116 citations for improper parking in yards, 72 for junk equipment, 577 for junk vehicles, 1,152 for overgrown lots, 325 for unclean lots and two for sign violations. It conducted 45 site-plan reviews.
“In the past, when a ticket was placed on a junk vehicle and the notice gave the owner so many days to correct the violation, they knew all they had to do was pull the sticker off and go on with business as usual,” Magee said. “There have been many occasions when the owner came home after the warning time had expired and saw the vehicle gone.
“They are disliked, but I commend them for a job well done. If you pay attention, you can see the slow and steady difference they are making. Thank you!”
