Crashes kept rescue officials scrambling all over Laurel and Jones County on a rainy Monday morning, but it was a seven-vehicle chain-reaction wreck near Exit 93 in the south-bound lanes of Interstate 59 that really brought things to a standstill. A loaded log truck hauling for L. Smith Trucking out of Stonewall rolled off the shoulder of the road and a loaded log truck hauling for Venture Transport hit the back of another 18-wheeler. All of the rigs abruptly stopped to avoid hitting a passenger vehicle that had stopped. It and three more passenger vehicles were also involved in the crash and three people were transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as minor injuries. From left, Sgts. Mitch Sumrall and Joe Berlin and Patrolman Cody Bell were at the scene helping with traffic control. A half-dozen or so wrecks were reported between Exits 93 and 99, and other accidents were reported on Highway 84 East near the Wayne County line and on Highway 590 outside of Ellisville, all before 8 a.m. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
