By Mark Thornton
A vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on Interstate 59 just outside the city limits of Ellisville injured one person on Sunday, but there aren’t many details about the incident.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck.
Someone who was riding in a vehicle was “struck by gunfire that was discharged from another vehicle,” Luck said. The victim was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle that was struck and suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” Luck said.
No other information was being released as MBI took over the case, he said.
Sources familiar with the case said a motorist pulled up to the victim's car and told them to pull over, then asked who was in the back seat. When the occupant of the back seat raised up, someone in the suspect's vehicle started firing.
Sources also said the victim was struck in the face.
