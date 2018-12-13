A Jones County man is out on bond after being accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl who was in his care last month.
Shane Ishee, 44, is accused of touching the private parts of the 7-year-old daughter of a “friend of the family,” Investigator Capt. Tonya Madison said. When the young girl told her mother what had happened, she contacted the JCSD on Nov. 19.
After that, the girl was interviewed by a child specialist, and she revealed what happened and said that Ishee did it. He was arrested and charged with molestation-touching a child for lustful purposes on Sunday.
At his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Tuesday, Ishee told Judge Billie Graham that he lives at Normandy Manor Apartments with his fiancé and her 15-year-old son.
“I wish to make bond as soon as possible,” he told the judge.
She set his bond at $10,000 and he posted it and was released that afternoon.
Graham told him that he was to have no contact with any children while he was out on bond, but she made an exception for the 15-year-old boy who lives with his mother and Ishee.
“I don’t usually do that, but since he is 15, I will make an exception,” she said. “If the child was 5 or 6, you’d have to move.”
Ishee replied, “He outweighs me by 100 pounds, so I’m not going to try anything … not that I would.”
Ishee had no comment as he was escorted from court back to jail. He posted bond that afternoon and was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
