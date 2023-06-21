Sammie Sue Hendrix of Cherished Hearts, Inc., made a short presentation to the Jones County Board of Supervisors on Monday and the Laurel City Council on Tuesday to ask each governing body for $25,000 to help bring a Children’s Advocacy Center to the community. See Our Opinion on the Opinion tab under editorial. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.