Editor's note: This is in response to J. Ronald Parrish's Page 1 column from June 30.
•
My fellow Mississippians, if J. Ronald Parrish is the beacon of logic by which you want to be judged, I implore you all to have higher standards. You can judge both the quality of a man’s character and his intelligence based on his ability to present a coherent argument without resorting to name-calling.
J. Ronald Parrish, I am not sure why you think you love Mississippi any more than I do. My family and I have lived here for decades. We have raised children, made friends, created jobs, supported local organizations and spent our lifetimes believing in Mississippi and its potential. We are so thankful for everyone who has supported us in the 28 years that we’ve been here and are thankful to everyone who will continue to support us when this is done.
And I can assure you that the only person who should be embarrassed by your opinion is you.
You spent a bit of time asserting that Mayor Johnny Magee was breaking the law. You make this assertion as if laws are immovable forces. You are a lawyer. You were THE lawyer in Jones County. So, I’m sure you know that laws are made by people, and people are often wrong. Laws flex and they change as the people they are meant to protect learn, grow and strive to be better.
Mayor Johnny Magee did not commit a crime.
Mayor Johnny Magee did not change a state law (as you predicted, our legislature did that for us!). He managed his municipality which MS Code 21-8-15 gives him the authority to do.
You cite MS 97-7-39 as dealing with the desecration of the flag. First, your use of desecration in this instance is absolutely incorrect, but we’ll suspend reality and pretend that you have a solid grasp of the English language. That law as you quoted it: “any person ... who shall publicly ... defy, trample upon or cast contempt, either by word or act, upon any such flag ... with the intent to desecrate or dishonor such, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction shall be punished by a fine of not more than one thousand dollars ($1,000) or by imprisonment for not more than thirty (30 days) or both.”
This law is unconstitutional as decided by the Supreme Court of the United States of America in Texas v. Johnson. In that case, the issue was “Whether flag-burning constitutes symbolic free speech protected by the first amendment.” The court ruled: Yes.
Unconstitutional laws are unenforceable. So, not only did Mayor Johnny Magee not break a law, there is no law for him to break in this matter.
You also argue that the flag is inspired by St. Andrew’s Cross. Great. Design inspiration is just that — an inspiration for a design. It has no absolute bearing on how the object is ultimately used. Furthermore, the photo featured on the very same page as your op-ed was of men dressed in Confederate battle gear. Our own residents declare time and time again that the flag represents their Confederate heritage. They say it represents fallen soldiers of the Civil War. Actually, YOU say that: “Loved ones of war dead shed tears 150 years ago.” Somehow, you all connect it to the Confederacy and the Civil War, but you fail to connect it to slavery.
I present to you actual quotes from the Declaration of Causes of Seceding States.
Mississippi: “Our position is thoroughly identified with slavery, the greatest material interest of the world. Its labor supplies the product which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth.”
Georgia: “A brief history of the rise, progress, and policy of anti-slavery and the political organization into whose hands the administration of the federal government has been committed will fully justify the pronounced verdict of the people of Georgia.”
South Carolina: “A geographical line has been drawn across the Union, and all the States north of that line have united in the election of a man to the high office of President of the United States, whose opinions and purposes are hostile to slavery. He is to be entrusted with the administration of the common Government, because he has declared that "Government cannot endure permanently half slave, half free," and that the public mind must rest in the belief that slavery is in the course of ultimate extinction.
"This sectional combination for the submersion of the Constitution, has been aided in some of the States by elevating to citizenship, persons who, by the supreme law of the land, are incapable of becoming citizens; and their votes have been used to inaugurate a new policy, hostile to the South, and destructive of its beliefs and safety.”
Texas: “She was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery — the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits — a relation that had existed from the first settlement of her wilderness by the white race, and which her people intended should exist in all future time.”
Virginia: “The people of Virginia, in their ratification of the Constitution of the United States of America, adopted by them in Convention on the twenty-fifth day of June, in the year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and eighty-eight, having declared that the powers granted under the said Constitution were derived from the people of the United States, and might be resumed whensoever the same should be perverted to their injury and oppression; and the Federal Government, having perverted said powers, not only to the injury of the people of Virginia, but to the oppression of the Southern Slaveholding States.”
As you can see, freedom to own slaves was absolutely the reason states decided to secede and form the Confederacy. The former state flag is literally a representation of a traitorous nation that was so married to the subjugation and ownership of an entire race of people that it withdrew from its own country. If flags are meant to serve as representations of what they represent, you can see how I would draw the conclusion that it represented the perpetuation of slavery.
Hopefully, I don’t have to explain to you why slavery is wrong or why it might be insulting to 38 percent of this state’s residents to live with a constant reminder of the abuse their ancestors endured. I’d also like to remind you that — like modern Black people were never slaves — you never lived in the Confederacy or fought in the Civil War. It is unconscionable that you would continue to believe that your opinions on the matter are the only ones worth considering. And it is a gross omission to assert that your dead are the only ones worth remembering with honor and respect.
I encourage the state to move in a direction that represents the strength, resilience, perseverance and hope for the future that so many of your residents carry and that their ancestors possessed. It is that spirit — not one that celebrates a lost cause — that will usher Mississippi into a great amount of opportunity that this state so desperately needs.
You mock and rebuke those opportunities. In doing so, you are perpetuating a view of the state that leaves it woefully behind in job opportunities, education, quality of life and health care. Mississippi is a welfare state (it receives more money from the federal government than it contributes). As such, money should be very important to our leadership.
According to Mississippi Today, the state lost $1.5 billion in total income between 2011-15. From 2010 to 2016, the state lost 35,013 residents. They declare Mississippi as “the only state in the nation that’s losing this many people at this fast of a rate.”
Why are these people leaving? Lack of opportunities and the constant, fervent backlash to any policies that might modernize the state even a little. When these people leave, they take jobs, families, taxes, innovation, cultural capital, church members and so much more.
Let me be clear: THIS IS BAD FOR MISSISSIPPI.
It is costing the state money and jobs. It’s taking food off people’s tables. It’s keeping money and talented teachers out of schools. It’s stifling renovations to public housing and it is kneecapping an entire health-care system.
Last, but certainly not least, you list a number of issues that are serious concerns for Black people in this town. You are, obviously, very passionate about them. We really appreciate you getting them attention in the main section of our local paper and know that you will continue to advocate for improvement on all of these issues at City Hall. We welcome you to meet with community leaders and organizers to get a better understanding of why these problems persist, our goals and how you can be of service.
It takes courage to do what’s right. We saw the people of Mississippi, the legislature, our governor and our mayor care enough about this state to demand it do better. Everyone — not just Black people — needs to heal old wounds and make the conscious decision to move Mississippi into a future that will not be defined by a legacy of hatred and an aversion to progress. Together, we must look forward to making Mississippi great in a way that absolutely no one can deny.
Thank you.
•
Jimmy Walker is owner of Laurel Ford Lincoln Kia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.