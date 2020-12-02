20 cars derail from Chattanooga-bound choo-choo
•
Residents in Moselle got a loud wakeup call when a train derailed just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. A total of 20 cars left the tracks as it was northbound from New Orleans to Chattanooga, Tenn.
A “mixed manifest” of items were being hauled, including new automobiles, polyvinyl and acetone, said Jeff Degraff, a Norfolk spokesman out of Atlanta. The train had a total of 125 cars, which includes four locomotives, numerous box cars and tankers. No one in the crew of two was injured, Degraff said. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the derailment.
“An investigation starts with the cleanup,” Degraff said, adding that contractors were already assessing the scene early Wednesday.
At least one car-hauler had fallen across Sellers Road, which runs parallel with the track. There were no reports of injuries nor spills, Degraff said.
Sabrina Massey, whose front door is about 75 yards from the track, said she wasn’t surprised that there was a derailment. She showed a photo she took of what appeared to be a damaged track about three years ago.
“I knew it was a matter of time,” she said of the derailment. “When it hits (the rail) in front of the house, it sounds like it’s coming off.”
The damage and noise have been so disconcerting to her, she hasn't allowed her seven young grandchildren to play in the front yard for years, she said.
“It sounds horrible … I’ve been terrified this was going to happen,” Massey said.
She said she tried to call the toll-free number that’s listed on a switchbox near the track to report the damage.
“I called multiple times but never got through,” she said.
It’s too early to determine what caused the derailment, Degraff said. When asked about Massey’s claims, he said, “All tracks are inspected, and we only operate on tracks after they’ve been approved by inspectors.”
Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. Derailed cars were along Sellers Road at the Frito-Lay plant near Ovett-Moselle Road and at Moselle Road. Sellers Road was blocked to traffic between those roads.
Company officials and hazmat crews were en route and cleanup was expected to take at least two to three days.
Volunteers from Moselle, Southwest, South Jones, Union, Ovett and Johnson responded along with Jones County Emergency Management Agency officials, the Jones County Sheriff's Department and EMServ Ambulance Service. The EMA had a command post set up at the Moselle VFD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.