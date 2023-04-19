Meth dealer ordered to serve 25 years despite veteran attorney’s efforts to discredit ‘sleazy’ witness
Attorney J. Ronald Parrish has handled thousands of cases in Jones County Circuit Court over the last 50 years, but the term “closing argument” took on a different meaning for him at the end of a trial last week.
His long, colorful career came to an end, and his career-criminal client was sent back to prison after two days of testimony and spirited arguments.
Brandon “Brick” Barnett, 37, was ordered to serve 25 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of selling methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of a church. He was sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning it was at least his third felony conviction, so he is supposed to serve all of his time in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with no chance of early release.
The jury — made up of five white men, three black men, three white women and one black woman — deliberated for two-and-a-half hours before returning the verdict on Friday afternoon.
District Attorney Brad Thompson and Parrish gave them plenty of points to ponder in their closing arguments.
Parrish focused on the credibility of confidential informant Kimberly Dedeaux, calling her a “criminal informant.” He hammered on her history of arrests for drugs and stealing before she got wired up with hidden video and audio equipment to help narcotics agents from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department bust Barnett selling 3.01 grams of meth to her from his home on 25th Street in Laurel back in August 2021.
But Dedeaux wasn’t on trial, Thompson told jurors in his closing argument. He reminded them that, during the jury-selection process, they all said they didn’t have a problem with the use of informants as tools for law enforcement.
“We can’t send Dr. Randy Turner from First Baptist Church to go buy drugs,” Thompson said. “We can’t send saints to catch sinners.”
Parrish agreed with that, pointing out that he “handled every drug case in Jones County” for the first six years of the 11 he spent as an outspoken, no-nonsense prosecutor for previous DA Tony Buckley.
“I don’t take it lightly,” he said, “but if I was still there, this case wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t even take it to the grand jury. They’re asking you to convict this man on uncorroborated evidence.”
He snickered about Dedeaux’s testimony that part of the reason she wanted to help the JCSD catch dealers was to slow the flow of drug traffic since her son is on drugs.
“If you believe that, I’ll sell you a bridge in Brooklyn,” he said.
Since the transaction she did for JCSD, she has picked two more pending felony drug charges in Jasper County, Parrish said.
“She’s a thief. She’s a drug addict,” he said. “You can’t use saints. That’s true. But you need something to corroborate the testimony of scumbags.”
The “whole case lies on the credibility of this woman,” he said, referring to Dedeaux. She testified she “would do anything” to “work off” a drug charge against her, he reminded them, “and that includes lying on somebody.”
Parrish told the jury that he’s “been doing this for 50 years, and I hope this is the last time I do it ... but sometimes you see cases, and it’s just a matter of justice.”
Thompson “is a good man, and I’m not saying these officers are bad ... but what kind of country do you want to live in?”
In his final appeal, Parrish said, “It’s a black man today; tomorrow, it may be you, your wife, your husband ... It’s him today; you’re next. Some sleazy, scummy person ... can nail him to get out of her trouble. It ain’t right, folks. Let Brandon Barnett go home to his wife, children and father.”
Thompson had the last word, reminding jurors that he had given them a “map” to follow that led to the conviction of Barnett and cautioned them about the “detours” that Parrish would take them on.
“He’s been doing this 50 years, and he’s good,” Thompson said of Parrish.
Dedeaux is a drug-user, he said, and drug-users go to suppliers to buy drugs. That’s why the deal was made with her to help catch suppliers, Thompson said.
“As DA, I want to live in a drug-free world,” he said. “Mr. Parrish prosecuted thousands from this chair using confidential informants. They’re a vital tool of law enforcement. You decide what kind of community you want to live in. Find Brandon Barnett guilty.”
Judge Dal Williamson dismissed one Barnett supporter from the courtroom for “moaning and groaning” during closing arguments. The jury began deliberating about 20 minutes before noon on Friday, then requested lunch after an hour or so, then asked to view the video again. They returned the unanimous guilty verdict a short time later.
JCSD narcotics agents Sgt. Jake Driskell and Joel Brogan underwent intense questioning by Parrish about the details of the transaction, as well as the procedures and protocols when working with a c.i.
Both said that Dedeaux had been charged with possession of a controlled substance and smuggling contraband into the jail when offered to “work off” the charges. They asked for three dealers, and she delivered, they testified.
Parrish questioned if they contacted the DA, and when they said no, he asked, “So there’s no file and she’s completely free of criminal charges ... a deal the DA never even knew about?”
On redirect, Thompson referred to a statement Parrish made about Dedeaux still being involved in drugs because of her March 2022 arrest in Jasper County. When it was stated that the charge was for possession of marijuana, Thompson said that didn’t mean she was “still at it,” as in dealing, as was suggested.
“I object to the DA making speeches in questioning,” Parrish said.
Williamson chuckled and said, “If we start objecting to making speeches, you’re both in trouble.”
Dedeaux testified that she has three children — ages 23, 20 and 16 — and that she lives in Jasper County now after living in Laurel for about 10 years. She lives with her boyfriend and 23-year-old son and her ex-boyfriend lives “in a shed on the property.”
In the video of her meeting with Barnett, she calls him by his nickname “Brick” and calls his child by name. At one point, when he’s reaching in a cabinet for the meth, the toddler begins squealing and Barnett shouts, “Get ya a - - back!”
She’s seen handing him $80 that agents gave her and Barnett hands her a small plastic bag. An official from the state crime lab in Batesville testified that the substance was meth and it was 3.01 grams.
The attorneys had a long discussion, with the jury out, about testimony that may have referenced evidence of another charge that Barnett faces in relation to this case. He reportedly contacted Dedeaux in recent weeks about her upcoming testimony and was subsequently charged with intimidating a witness.
Parrish “opened the door” for Dedeaux’s statement on that matter to be introduced into evidence, Thompson argued, saying he didn’t intend to bring it up. Parrish made a motion for a mistrial.
After a long delay and review of the statement and case law, Williamson ruled that Dedeaux’s statement had nothing of substance for the state or the defense, for this case, then overruled the motion for a mistrial and advised the jury to disregard the reference to the statement, then proceeded.
Barnett’s previous convictions were for motor vehicle theft in 2010, for stealing Bobbie Heidelberg’s 1988 Oldsmobile, and in 2009 for felony domestic violence-third offense after he “hit and bit” Melanie Ulmer. A pre-sentencing report from MDOC also showed that he had 34 misdemeanor convictions on charges ranging from public drunkenness and DUI to domestic violence.
Williamson sentenced the defendant on Wednesday after a short hearing. Parrish announced his intention to file a motion for a new trial, so if the ruling goes his way, he’ll have at least one more trial.
Three people spoke on Barnett’s behalf and 10 people turned in letters that vouched for him as a “great father” and “good, upstanding man” whose children need him.
“My thoughts go back to that child crying in the house, where a drug sale was going down, and his father shouting, ‘Get your a - - back,’” Williamson said, looking down and shaking his head. “That little child will inherit a mess of a world that will be handed to him one day. It has to stop.”
