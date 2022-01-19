SCRMC staff has to be vaccinated by March 15 to avoid fines, continue receiving Medicaid, Medicare
Like many health-care facilities across the country, South Central Regional Medical Center is braced for the possibility of dealing with staffing shortages when a COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect in mid-March.
“SCRMC, like nearly every industry, is facing unprecedented staffing pressures,“ said Doug Higginbotham, president and CEO of SCRMC. “The mandate adds additional challenges to existing staffing issues by creating uncertainties over who will and will not meet the federally mandated vaccine requirement.”
All health-care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid will have to comply with the mandate by March 15 in order to continue receiving funding. Approximately 2,200 staff members will be affected, along with some vendors and students, Higginbotham said.
“Medicare and Medicaid represent about 65 percent of the SCRMC system volume and revenue,” he said. “Like virtually every hospital and covered entity, SCRMC has taken steps to meet mandate requirements.”
On Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued an emergency regulation that required all eligible staff within health care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid program to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. An injunction against this regulation was filed on Nov. 30, but on Jan. 13, the Supreme Court lifted the stay against the injunction for health-care workers.
Through the Conditions of Participation agreement with CMS, SCRMC and its entities — including the hospital and its clinics ComfortCare Nursing Center, Jones County Rest Home, ComfortCare Home Health, ComfortCare Hospice, Progressions, EMServ and South Central Rehabilitation Services — are covered by the mandate.
CMS has indicated that it will enforce the mandate through fines, reduced payments and, potentially, exclusion from both the Medicare and Medicaid programs. As part of the implementation process, religious and medical accommodations must be considered in accordance with federal law. Protocols have been established for those that receive accommodation approval, according to a press release from SCRMC.
SCRMC staff members are required to complete their vaccination series no later than March 15 to comply with the mandate.
