PHOTOS: June Jam in downtown Laurel
Hundreds hunkered down in lawn chairs and in stands to see Laurel's first Downtown June Jam Saturday.
Rain that was forecast for the day and evening held off, for the most part, until after the concert.
Through Danny Rasberry's Uncle Danny Productions, the Laurel Leader-Call and B-95, the parking lot across from the Scotsman General Store was a sea of spectators spanning from one end to the other. The free live-music event began at noon and lasted until 10 p.m. with music playing from all ends of downtown Laurel. The event began at the Knight Butcher, the Trustmark Art Park with Ra'Shad the Blues Kid and then in front of the Scotsman.
Stars Serabee, Paul Overstreet, Ronnie McDowell and T.G. Sheppard took to the stage for the finale.
Forecast doesn't stop the fun
