6.8 June Jam 4

Hundreds gather for the inagural June Jam Saturday, June 5, 2021.

 Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call

PHOTOS: June Jam in downtown Laurel

Hundreds hunkered down in lawn chairs and in stands to see Laurel's first Downtown June Jam Saturday.

Rain that was forecast for the day and evening held off, for the most part, until after the concert.

Through Danny Rasberry's Uncle Danny Productions, the Laurel Leader-Call and B-95, the parking lot across from the Scotsman General Store was a sea of spectators spanning from one end to the other. The free live-music event began at noon and lasted until 10 p.m. with music playing from all ends of downtown Laurel. The event began at the Knight Butcher, the Trustmark Art Park with Ra'Shad the Blues Kid and then in front of the Scotsman.

Stars Serabee, Paul Overstreet, Ronnie McDowell and T.G. Sheppard took to the stage for the finale.

1 of 12

Forecast doesn't stop the fun

Hundreds hunkered down in lawn chairs and in stands to see Laurel's first Downtown June Jam Saturday.

Rain that was forecast for the day and evening held off, for the most part, until after the concert.

Through Danny Rasberry's Uncle Danny Productions, the Laurel Leader-Call and B-95, the parking lot across from the Scotsman General Store was a sea of spectators spanning from one end to the other. The free live-music event began at noon and lasted until 10 p.m. with music playing from all ends of downtown Laurel. The event began at the Knight Butcher, the Trustmark Art Park with Ra'Shad the Blues Kid and then in front of the Scotsman.

Stars Serabee, Paul Overstreet, Ronnie McDowell and T.G. Sheppard took to the stage for the finale.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.