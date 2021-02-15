A Jasper County family lost their home to fire, but they all managed to escape on Sunday morning. Dawayne Ulmer, his girlfriend and their dog were able to get out of the double-wide mobile home on County Road 31 in Heidelberg in time, but their house sustained what was described as “major damage.” Ulmer said he was enjoying a quiet Valentine’s Day when he heard popping coming from the ceiling near the kitchen, then the home began filling with smoke. They got out and called 911. Volunteers from Sandersville, Rustin and Sharon responded to render mutual aid to Jasper volunteers from Heidelberg, Oak Bowery and H.A.L. The first firefighters on the scene reported that the home was filled with smoke and flames were coming out of the roof when they arrived. The Jasper County Sheriff's Department and Heidelberg Police Department were also on scene.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
