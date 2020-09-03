A Jasper County deputy was seriously injured in a crash while responding to a call early Wednesday morning.
Deputy Damian Blackmon was on his way to a disturbance call when he was involved in a one-vehicle accident, Sheriff Randy Johnson reported on the department’s Facebook page. He requested prayer for the deputy, and other local and area departments offered support.
Blackmon was reportedly transported to South Central Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to a Jackson hospital, where he was listed in “critical but stable condition,” Johnson reported.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol was investigating the crash. No other information was available.
