The Jasper County Gealogical Society will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Mary Weems Parker Memorial Library in Heidelberg. The program will consist of a third continued discussion of old communities found in Jasper County, past and present, and where they are actually located.
Make a list of places you, as members, are familiar or want to know about. Attempts will be made to have them marked on maps. This program was started two months ago, but due to so many communities being found, the group has needed to extend the research for a third program.
Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.