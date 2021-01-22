The case of a fatal shooting in the Beaver Meadow Community in Jasper County will go to the District Attorney's office as police seek charges, Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
No arrests have been made after Quillie McDonald was killed and another man was shot off of County Road 371B, officials said. All interviews have been conducted and evidence gathered. Johnson declined to discuss the particulars of the case.
An unconfirmed report states there may have been as many as six shooters involved. Heidelberg police and Jones and Clarke county sheriff’s deputies assisted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
In November, three Jasper County men were sentenced to prison for a 2018 shooting in that same community. Travis Kentrell Bunch, 27, of Paulding is serving 33 years in prison, Quaddarrius Margun Sumlin, 27, is serving 30 years and Jeremy Oshea McKenzie, 31, of Paulding is serving 10 years.
The men admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Mercedes Angelique Dudley and wounding 18-year-old Rosalind Tykiara Taylor when they spotted the women’s Nissan slowly cruising down County Road 113 in March that year.
A Laurel High School honor student was shot and killed near the Beaver Meadow Community just days before her graduation in 2018. Dejuan Ladarius Parker, 20, was charged with murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence after reportedly assisting in her murder in May that year
In July 2019, Mendell Kotrell Paige Jr. was arrested after leading lawmen from a half-dozen departments on a chase and then crashing his SUV near his home in Beaver Meadow.
Heidelberg officer and Jasper County deputy Cornell White put a stop to that chase when he shot out two of Page’s tires. Page was charged with felony fleeing and had felony warrants for his arrest.
