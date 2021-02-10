Jasper, Simpson, Smith and Covington Circuit Judge Eddie Bowen died Sunday after contracting COVID-19, months after Judge Stan Sorey lost his wife to the virus. Bowen was 71.
“We’re all very shocked,” District Attorney Matt Sullivan said. “He’s held the position of senior status circuit court judge since 2010, and he’d been a lawyer in the district since the late ’70s. He was a mentor to the young lawyers around here, a well-respected judge and was heavily involved in many civil and criminal cases.”
Bowen is described as being tough on crime and an advocate for victims.
“Everyone is devastated by his passing,” Sullivan said. “He died of COVID-19, which is really worrying for some of us.”
Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour appointed Bowen Sept. 20, 2010. Bowen resigned as district attorney to take the judicial appointment. He earned a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Mississippi State and a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law, and he served in the U.S. National Guard. He leaves behind his wife, Sherrie Bowen, and his sons Jonas and Caleb.
Visitation is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Smith County Courthouse in Raleigh. He will be buried in Merchant Cemetery.
Bowen tested positive for COVID-19 only three weeks ago and was later hospitalized at Magee General Hospital.
Bowen’s family issued the following statement:
“We are humbled by how many people have reached out during our time of sorrow. We see how many lives that he touched throughout his life. Dad was as tenacious of a provider and father as he was an attorney. His love for his family and his friends was true until the moment his life transcended to a higher purpose. Words cannot express how much we love and miss him, but words are not supposed to – that is why we make memories.”
Gov. Tate Reeves will appoint Bowen’s replacement.
Bowen was involved with several cases highly-publicized in the Leader-Call, including that of a Bay Springs man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and that of a young Stringer woman who killed her boyfriend and fled the state. Archived stories paint a picture of a man who advocated for families and victims affected by violent crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.