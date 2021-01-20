A Laurel man and a Bay Springs man have been arrested in a child exploitation and human trafficking sting led by the Columbia Police Department.
Operation Sparrow led to the arrest of 10 men, including Ladarious Thornton, 25, of Laurel and Mason Parker, 28, of Bay Springs on Friday and Saturday after the department prepared for a month. It focused on arresting people who intended to meet children for sexual purposes and rescuing young victims from human trafficking. In most cases, suspects used social media to try to solicit sex from minors, but the supposed victims were undercover police, said Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly.
Investigations are ongoing. Thornton was charged with dissemination of sexual material to a minor and released, pending the decision of a grand jury. Parker was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. A young human-trafficking victim was rescued in this process.
Parker, who reportedly has a wife and child, traveled to Columbia with the purpose of meeting a child for sex, officials said. His bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Donovan McComb in Columbia Municipal Court.
Kelly said the problem of human trafficking and pedophilic activity is widespread and is happening in communities of all sizes.
“If your community has a middle school, your community has this problem,” he said. “No community is immune to this type of activity. We can’t pretend these things don’t exist, because they do exist, and the problem is getting worse.”
Kelly said children, too young to fully understand this predatory behavior, may be targeted through their social media accounts with parents being unaware.
“I guarantee you it’s happening in Ellisville, Soso, Sandersville, everywhere,” he said.
Kelly said he hopes those arrested can get the help they need after their alleged crimes are paid for.
“The justice system is going to work,” he said. “If they don’t get that help in prison, so be it. We’ve done our part. I know people’s anger and emotions get the best of them, but as law enforcement, we have to see these people as human beings who can be restored. I pray for them.”
The CPD’s Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Suppression Team partnered with non-government groups, which helped provide logistics, surveillance, victim services, evidence retrieval, subject matter experts and a command center. Those organizations include FREE International, KlaasKids, Called 2 Rescue, Anonymity Rescue, Raven Cell, Change Unchained and Sports World Against Trafficking.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Division, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the U.S Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted.
The full list of arrests follows:
• Colby Bourn, 24, of McComb was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and disseminating sexually-oriented materials to persons under 18. His bond was set at $25,000.
• Harry Brister, 28, of Hattiesburg was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
• Jermichael Caston, 29, of Tylertown was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
• Antonio Daniels, 23, of Columbia was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
• Causton Magee, 28, of McComb was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and disseminating sexually-oriented materials to persons under 18.
• Kevin Korndorffer, 20, of Petal was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.
• Kadarious McKelphin, 22, of Tylertown was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
• Mason Parker, 28, of Bay Springs was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
• Andrew Pearson, 19, of Perkinston was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
• Ladarious Thornton, 25, of Laurel, was cited for the dissemination of sexually-oriented materials to persons under 18 and released. Other charges are pending further investigation.
