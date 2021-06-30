A Jasper man was arrested after being accused of beating his girlfriend with a steel tool while driving.
Jasper County deputies arrested and charged Cortez Nichelson, 34, with domestic aggravated assault, resisting arrest and child endangerment on June 18. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received the disturbance call around 10:15 p.m. near County Road 503-26 in the Rose Hill community.
Cortez was accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a wrench while driving in his car with three children in the back seat, Sheriff Randy Johnson said. The suspect resisted arrest when officers tried to take him into custody, he said. The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Nichelson’s initial appearance was June 20, and his bond was set at $75,000 by Judge Marvin Jones.
