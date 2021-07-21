A Jasper County man is accused of sexual battery of two juveniles that occurred within the past few years.
Garrett William Mangum, 28, was charged with three counts of sexual battery Monday, said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson. Because of the nature of the crime and the ages of the individuals, the victims’ identities are protected. The victims were known to Mangum, Johnson said.
“The allegation was brought to our attention late last week, and we interviewed one alleged victim Tuesday and have another alleged victim lined up for a forensic interview this week,” Johnson said. “The alleged sexual battery occurred in the Stringer Community.”
Mangum was a prior resident of the Stringer Community but recently moved to the Bay Springs area. He was taken into custody at his parents’ home in Bay Springs. Mangum made his initial appearance Tuesday in Jasper County Justice Court and Judge Marvin Jones set his bond at $100,000. Mangum remained in the Jasper County Jail on Wednesday.
When a suspect is charged with sexual battery, it means penetration is alleged to have occurred. The crime can carry up to life in prison.
The investigation is continuing, Johnson said, so anyone with knowledge of the case is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.
