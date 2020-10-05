A Jasper County man was arrested Friday for three counts of molesting a child, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Judge Marvin Jones set a $60,000 bond over the weekend for Michael Frederick Frazier, 47, of Lawrence after he was arrested on a warrant. Sheriff Randy Johnson said the victim is a 7- to 8-year-old male family member whom Frazier allegedly assaulted in the northern part of the county.
The victim’s mother signed an affidavit, leading to a warrant, after the juvenile stepped forward.
