A Jasper County man was arrested on three felonies after reportedly shooting into an occupied vehicle Friday morning.
Jackie Wayne White, 58, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was denied bond as he was already
out on a felony bond for a prior charge.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call in reference to a shooting on County Road 33 near Heidelberg, said Sheriff Randy Johnson. Stacie Reid and Antonio Currie said they saw Jackie White standing outside of a gate at Reid’s home. When the couple thought that White had left the area, they left in Currie’s vehicle, Johnson said.
“White allegedly was standing by the gate as they left and shot at them,” he said. “He got in his vehicle and followed the pair south on CR 33 and continued to shoot at them.”
He was stopped by Heidelberg police officers a short time later and taken into custody by Jasper County deputies.
