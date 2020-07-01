A Bay Springs man broke into a house and terrorized a Laurel family before being quickly apprehended on Monday night, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department reported.Derek McAdoo, 27, was accused of breaking in the front door of a home along Highway 84 West, breaking in several doors inside and assaulting at least one resident before police arrived and subdued him inside the house, Cox said.
“He was acting very erratically ... We’re not sure if there were external factors,” Cox said of the suspect, referring to the possibility of drug use or mental problems. McAdoo reportedly had a stick but he was choking a woman inside the home when police arrived just after 8:25 p.m. and took him into custody, a source close to the investigation said. The suspect was also saying things that didn’t make sense, another source said.
The unidentified woman was transported to a hospital with what were described as minor injuries. There were two adults and a young child in the home at the time of the break-in, Investigator Abra- ham McKenzie said.
There was no known connection between McAdoo and any of the residents in the home, Cox said. It was a scary situation, but it could have been worse if officers hadn’t arrived as quickly as they did.
“These were very unusual circumstances,” Cox said. “They’re lucky it was just property damage and minor injuries. (The residents) were glad to see the LPD.”
McAdoo was charged with home invasion-burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.
McAdoo was charged with two counts of domestic violence in May 2019 after being arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
He was charged with statutory rape in Jones County in September 2018 after being accused of having sex with an underage girl. His bond was set at $50,000 in that case, but it’s not clear when or if that case was resolved.
