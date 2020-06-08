A Jasper County man has been questioned in the Saturday night shooting death of another Jasper man, but no charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.
John Curtis Martin, 33, was shot and killed at a residence on County Road 1212 in the Nazareth Community, just south of Bay Springs, Sheriff Randy Johnson reported. His office received the call at approximately 7:15 p.m.
The suspect in the shooting is 36-year-old Frankquion Dixon, also of the Nazareth Community. The two men are reportedly distant kin.
“We have interviewed the suspect, and at this time, no charges have been filed,” Johnson said, but the case is still under investigation and there is a “possibility of charges being filed.”
The shooting is possibly being investigated as a case of self-defense, a source with knowledge of the incident said on the condition of anonymity. It’s believed that Martin suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Randy Graham and his body has been sent to the crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy. No other information was available.
