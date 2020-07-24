A trio of teens are accused of shooting more than dice in Jasper County.
They’re accused of firing weapons in the Hardy Loop Community, just east of Louin, twice this week and robbing individuals at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Germerio Holloway, 18, and Jaquan Radcliff, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and deputies are still searching for Tavion Radcliffe, who will also be charged with armed robbery, JCSD officials said.
Deputies responded to a call of shots being fired into a dwelling around County Roads 16 and 167B on Tuesday night and about a half-hour later got a report of an armed robbery on County Road 168, according to the report.
Investigator Chris Thompson and deputies collected evidence and questioned witnesses. They reported seeing a small, light blue SUV and white four-door car occupied by several black men in the area at the time of the robbery.
On Thursday around 6:30 a.m., the JCSD got another call about shots fired on County Road 168. Later that day, investigators learned that one of the same vehicles was seen in the vicinity at the time of the first shooting was at the intersection of County Roads 16 and 167B.
Deputies responded and took Jaquan Radcliff and Holloway into custody, along with Tarvis Ellis, who was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. Radcliff and Holloway were identified as being involved in the robbery, along with Tavion Radcliff.
Evidence and two firearms were recovered from the vehicle, according to the JCSD report.
The robbery and shooting reportedly occurred after a group had been shooting dice.
