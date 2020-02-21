Joann Williams, former office manager of the Tri-County Water Association in Jasper County, has been arrested after being accused of taking more than $32,000, State Auditor Shad White announced.
Williams, 72, was arrested for embezzlement and fraud after she was indicted by a grand jury assembled by District Attorney Matt Sullivan and arrested by special agents of the auditor’s office. The auditor’s office conducted the investigation after the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance.
Williams is accused of stealing $32,475.06 from the water association. She allegedly added cellphone plans for her family members to the water association account and used a Tri-County credit card to fuel her personal vehicle – even after she was forced to resign. Investigators also determined she manipulated the payment software used by the water association to embezzle cash payments.
She was able to conceal her embezzlement and fraud from September 2011 to February 2019 because there was little oversight over her daily job duties. Like with many cases the auditor’s office investigates, accounting inconsistencies were eventually found and reported.
Williams surrendered to special agents at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. The court ordered her release on her own recognizance.
“This case is yet another example of our work with our other partners in law enforcement around the state to put a stop to an embezzlement scheme,” White said. “For others around the state, whether you’re in law enforcement or not, if you see signs of fraud or embezzlement, call on the Auditor’s office to help root this out.”
If convicted, Williams faces up to 33 years in prison and $31,000 in fines. All suspects arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by Sullivan’s office.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.