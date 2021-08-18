Jones College’s 2021-22 Maroon Typhoon Marching Band is ready to blow fans away with a “Styleish” show this fall. Being fortunate to finish a week of band camp after having it canceled last year, the approximately 160 members endured the Mississippi heat, fine-tuning their technical and marching skills.
Director of Bands Dr. Ben Burge is thrilled with the group’s accomplishments after an intense week of drills.
“This group of resilient, young people has been a joy to work with during band camp,” Burge said. “COVID-19 has impacted them in so many ways. I am glad we were able to get through this very important week of training with almost everyone! I am hopeful we will be able to continue to provide a wonderful college experience for them at Jones. They have already proven to be very flexible and very hardworking. I am looking forward to showing the Jones family what they can do!”
Sophomore Morgan Breland of Ellisville is especially happy to be able to participate in band camp this year. The South Jones High School graduate enjoyed her time on the Bravette dance team and was looking forward to coming to Jones College her freshman year before everything was canceled. This year, she almost missed out again because the COVID-19 virus kept her isolated just before camp.
“Although COVID-19 guidelines have strongly impacted our normal activities, we have made the best of the situation,” she said. “I recently battled COVID-19 myself and have worked hard to get my body prepared for our recent band camp. Although the days were hot and tiring, we were all proud to be back at Jones College. It takes all of us giving 100 percent.”
This year’s “Styleish” halftime show features the music of entertainment icons Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. The show begins with “No Time to Die” from the James Bond 007 blockbuster movie by the same name. The nine-member Touch of Gold dance team will be featured in “Golden” by Styles and again in the pregame show to the 1968 chart-topper “Bend Me Shape Me” by the American Breed. The percussion section and the weapon line are highlighted in “You Should See Me in a Crown.”
The show ends with the One Direction hit “Steal my Girl” and Eilish's “Bad Guy.” JC sophomore Emma Burge of Oak Grove will lead the band as drum major, joined by sophomore Genna Ramey of Leroy, Ala., and freshman Cambry Holifield of Northeast Jones.
For more information about the Jones College Fine Arts Department, call 601-477-4203. For more information about the Maroon Typhoon, contact Burge at 601-477-4095 or by email at ben.burge@jcjc.edu. or the Jones College website www.jcjc.edu
