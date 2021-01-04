The Jones County Sheriff's Department reports that a total of 25,967 incident numbers were generated in 2020 in the first year of Sheriff Joe Berlin’s term in office. That total represents just short of 71 incident responses per day on average in 2020.
“We had a very busy 2020, with 25,967 incident numbers generated, representing a tremendous amount of work done by our deputies and investigators throughout the year,” Berlin said. “This number does not include the thousands upon thousands of phone calls, emails, text messages and social-media messages answered, plus the numerous individuals who came into our offices daily to ask questions and obtain information.
“We are proud to have put together a great group of deputies, investigators, corrections officers and civilian employees who make it their daily mission to professionally serve the residents of and visitors to Jones County. We look forward to continuing to improve our law enforcement services and our service delivery in 2021.
“If you are not moving forward, then you are moving backwards. There's no ‘neutral’ in our business. That's why our motto ‘Focused On Our Future’ is something we remind ourselves of each and every day.”
