A Jones County sex offender who had been on the run for months was captured in Jackson, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Jason Sandy Blackledge, 41, was tracked down and arrested by the Jackson Police Department with the assistance of other state and federal agencies after he had been on the run for several months, the JCSD reported.
“The long arm of the law has once again reached out and located a wanted Jones County fugitive,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We greatly appreciate the assistance of the Jackson Police Department and other partnering law enforcement agencies.
“You want to play hide-n-seek, then go ahead. We have a winning team that enjoys the hunt.”
Blackledge has been returned to Jones County to face charges related to his failure to comply with Mississippi sex offender laws.
He was convicted of touching a child for lustful purposes in Jones County in 1999.
