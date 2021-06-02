An off-duty Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agent ran into a familiar face when he stopped to shop at Dollar General in Calhoun. While waiting in line, this felon did not get to check out his purchases but did get to check into the Jones County jail Friday afternoon.
Bryan Kevin Cooley, 43, was wanted on three counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, and the JCSD sent out a media release for Cooley’s capture.
JCSD Narcotics Agent Joel Brogan recognized Cooley in line and arrested him on site. Cooley was in possession of 5 grams of methamphetamine, adding another charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The phrase “cleanup on Aisle 1” has a special meaning following this arrest, said Sheriff Joe Berlin.
“Great job by Narcotics Agent Joel Brogan in being attentive and recognizing Mr. Cooley as wanted and taking him into custody,” Berlin said. “We are cleaning up the illegal narcotics dealers one at a time in Jones County.”
Cooley was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and is being held on a $20,000 bond set by Jones County Justice Court Judge Grant Hedgepeth. His bond was revoked because he was out on a previous felony bond.
