jcsd patrol car

Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department issued 185 seat-belt citations and 46 child-restraint citations during the Click-it or Ticket seat belt and child restraint campaign from May 22 through June 4.

“The goal of the national enforcement campaign is to increase awareness and usage of seats belts and child safety seats and reduce deaths and injuries in vehicle crashes associated with non-compliance with laws on usage of these safety devices,” the JCSD wrote in a press release.

