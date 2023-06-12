The Jones County Sheriff’s Department issued 185 seat-belt citations and 46 child-restraint citations during the Click-it or Ticket seat belt and child restraint campaign from May 22 through June 4.
“The goal of the national enforcement campaign is to increase awareness and usage of seats belts and child safety seats and reduce deaths and injuries in vehicle crashes associated with non-compliance with laws on usage of these safety devices,” the JCSD wrote in a press release.
Deputies worked overtime Special Traffic Enforcement Program details funded by a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grant administered by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
In addition to the seat belt and restraint citations, JCSD reported the following citations:
• 32 suspended driver’s licenses
Deputies also made the following arrests at STEP safety checkpoints and during saturation patrols:
• 11 fugitives apprehended
“Seat belt and child restraint seat usage is mandated by Mississippi law and is proven to reduce injuries and fatalities in vehicle crashes,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Already in 2023 in Mississippi through May 31, there have been eighty-five individuals killed in vehicle crashes who were unbelted. Our goal is to utilize enforcement campaigns to reduce and hopefully eliminate unbelted injuries and deaths in vehicle crashes in Jones County. It is also our hope that these enforcement efforts help change behaviors and lead to safer driving habits.”
