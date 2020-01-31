One man who was just in court on drug charges and one man who is supposed to be in court this month on drug charges are behind bars for other offenses after being arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Robert Crews, 50, of Soso was caught with methamphetamine and heroin at a checkpoint on Service and Feed Mill roads this week, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD’s Narcotics Division said. Crews was on house arrest after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court in November to possession of meth with intent to distribute. He was arrested with 26.8 grams in May 2018. He received the light sentence because he suffers from an incurable brain disease, epilepsy and diabetes, attorney J. Ronald Parrish told the court. Crews is back in the Jones County Adult Detention Center after Sgt. Lance Williams of the JCSD found the drugs.
Convicted felon Charles Couch, 35, was also arrested at a checkpoint last week after Sgt. Jared Lindsey found two firearms in his vehicle at a checkpoint on Highway 15 South, Driskell said. Lindsey recognized him and knew he had convictions for manslaughter and commercial burglary, so it was illegal for him to have a gun, Driskell said. Couch was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was out on bond and has a trial scheduled for Feb. 11 on a drug charge, so his bond was revoked and he is in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
• Bobby Gardner, 36, was arrested at a checkpoint in Soso after it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Harrison County for possession of a dangerous drug, and that agency put a hold on him to come pick him up. Gardner, who lives in the Hebron community and has a Taylorsville address, has a history of drug arrests, Williams said. He was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and six others were arrested on drug charges at his residence when JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at his home on Forest Holifield Road in December 2018.
• Zachary Green, 28, of Bassfield was stopped for an expired tag on Highway 84 West, and after smelling marijuana, Capt. Vince Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department found 40 pieces of crack cocaine. Green was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The street value of the drugs was about $800, Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.