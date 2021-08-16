The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was approved for grants of almost $139,000 for traffic enforcement, pushing the two-year total for state money to
$337,669.40 so far.
That’s what the JCSD grant administrator Lance Chancellor reported to the Board of Supervisors at Monday morning’s meeting. The funds — which are reimbursed 100 percent by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety with no matching funds required from the county — pay overtime for deputies to enforce DUI and seatbelt laws. The department wrote 141 citations for drivers whose occupants were violating child-restraint laws in Fiscal Year 2021.
“It’s awful that that many people would drive without proper restraints on their children,” Chancellor said. “Anybody who’s had to work a crash involving the death or serious injury of a child would understand why we’re so passionate about that.”
The JCSD arrested 75 drivers for DUI during that same time period.
“Those are all drivers who had the potential to kill someone that we got off the road,” Chancellor said. The grants also allow for saturation patrols in communities and the influx of manpower led to the arrest of 38 fugitives who were wanted for crimes ranging from misdemeanors to felonies.
“Thank you for what you do,” board President Johnny Burnett said. “We’re proud of the department and our sheriff. It’s a tough job; a dangerous job.”
The grants that were approved by the board for the upcoming fiscal year include $69,694.40 for DUI enforcement and $69,297 for seatbelt enforcement. In FY 2021, the JCSD also received an additional $50,000 for overtime pay and two grants of $18,076 to cover the cost of adding computers, printers and accessories to eight patrol vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.