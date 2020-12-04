A total of 10 fugitives were apprehended and there were 16 felony arrests as the result of roadblocks that were set up by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department between Sept. 26-Oct. 23 and Oct. 24-Nov. 20 using grant-funding.
“We have utilized overtime grant funding from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety to conduct enhanced saturation patrols and safety checkpoints over these two 28-day work periods aimed specifically at taking impaired drivers off of our roadways and enforcing seatbelt and child safety seat/restraint device usage as well as enforcement of other State of Mississippi traffic safety laws,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
The checkpoints yielded 41 drug arrests and 35 arrests of drivers who were impaired by alcohol or drugs, and one of those had a child in the vehicle. Deputies wrote 328 citations for no insurance, 233 for no seatbelt, 194 for no license, 170 for suspended license and 46 for reckless/carless driving. The issued 121 written warnings for various offenses.
“Our goal is to increase driver and occupant safety on our roadways in Jones County,” Berlin said, “and residents can expect to see deputies conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints throughout Fiscal Year 2021, which began on Oct. 1 utilizing overtime grant funding awarded by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.”
