Stiles family recovering, driver jailed after crash
An ex-Jones County Sheriff's Department leader who retired as a hero was hospitalized Friday following what was described by some witnesses as a “road-rage” wreck on Interstate 59 in Laurel.
Former JCSD Lt. Tony Stiles and his wife Tina were at home recovering on Monday, according to reports. But they had a close call after an “erratic” driver rammed their vehicle into a guard rail between mile markers 92 and 93.
Joseph Allgood, 38, of Laurel was charged with aggravated assault and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $10,000 early Sunday afternoon. Allgood bonded out about an hour later, according to jail records.
Multiple witnesses took videos of the incident and captured a black truck swerving fast between lanes of I-59 and subsequently crashing into the Stiles' vehicle around 12:40 p.m. Friday, during a high-traffic time.
“It’s unusual to be charged from a traffic accident, but people could have died,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “I think the charges were warranted.”
Allgood faced similar charges in 2019, a source with knowledge of the case said. Asked about a motive in this case, Cox would not comment.
The video showed Allgood’s vehicle swerving from the right lane to the left lane, subsequently crashing into the Stiles’ SUV and forcing them into the guard rail.
Tony Stiles was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center with injuries.
“We were lucky that no one was killed due to this type of aggressive, reckless driving,” Cox said. “It’s something you might expect to happen during a Talladega NASCAR race and not on the interstate in the middle of busy traffic with families on the road.”
Stiles survived being shot five times after a standoff and shootout in a hostage situation in Shady Grove in 2012.
Doctors said it was a miracle he survived, but he came out of a two-month coma and underwent multiple surgeries as a result of his wounds, which ended his career.
He was shot in the stomach four times and in the arm once by registered sex offender Neil Newcomb after a 15-hour hostage at a Lower Hamilton Hill Road home. Newcomb had shot and killed his daughter Michele Savell, wounded both his ex-wife Kimberly Latterade and son-in-law Timothy Savell and held his grandchildren hostage, prior Leader-Call reports note. Newcomb died during the shootout.
After a 60-day hospital stay at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Hospital, Stiles returned home to a hero’s welcome, but not without an arduous recovery. Over the past eight years, Stiles has undergone countless procedures — including one major surgery at UAB in 2019 and another in May 2020 to repair the mesh lining in his stomach — and he endured an emergency room visit at SCRMC this past March due to “a hole/ tear where the stomach meets the esophagus (which has healed) and for an erratic heart rate,” accord- ing to the couples’ Facebook posts. Stiles is also a wounded combat veteran.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said he wishes the Stiles a full and quick recovery.
“They are our family, and we will be there for them every step along the way,” Berlin said.
