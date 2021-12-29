The Jones County Sheriff’s Department honored several employees during its Christmas party Dec. 23.
- 2021 Deputy of the Year: Sgt. Jared Lindsey
- MVP Award: Investigator Wesley Waites
- MVP Award: Sgt. Bobby Moree
- Investigator of the Year: Sgt. J.D. Carter
- Medal of Valor Award: Patrol Division Cpl. Cody Pitts. Pitts earned the recognition by risking his life to take a man into custody who had doused himself in gasoline and was about to light himself on fire in Ellisville.
- Meritorious Service Award: Capt. Vince Williams
- Juvenile Corrections Officer of the Year Tanya Jones with Sheriff Joe Berlin
- Adult Corrections Officer of the Year: Mary Roney
- November Employee of the Month: Victims’ Advocate Deputy Priscilla Pitts
- December Employee of the Month: Deputy Howard Chandler
- Reserve/Part-Time Deputy of the Year: Joey Davis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.