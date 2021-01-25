The Jones County Sheriff’s Department helped take a bite out of crime — and out of an accused felon — when a K9 officer helped apprehend him after a multi-agency high-speed chase late Saturday night.
Donale Johnson, 39, of Indianapolis is accused of fleeing a Jones County Sheriff's Department DUI checkpoint late Saturday night and leading deputies and a game warden on a high-speed chase that ended near Louin.
Johnson was arrested after deputies from the JCSD, Jasper County Sheriff's Department and an officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks captured him after his vehicle tires were spiked. The chase began on Highway 15 North at Trace Road in Jones County and concluded on Jasper County Road 1545 near Louin.
The suspect is accused of fleeing the checkpoint after providing false information to JCSD Deputy Josh King. Johnson finally stopped his vehicle after the tires were spiked, fled on foot and tried to hide under an abandoned house. He was forcibly removed after “aggressively resisting arrest” by Jones County Sheriff's Department K-9 Obie and K-9 handler Deputy Derick Knight. Johnson was treated at the scene by EMServ medics for injuries sustained while fighting apprehension and later booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
Johnson is wanted on felony warrants out of Indianapolis, and authorities there plan to have him extradited.
Johnson was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on numerous charges, including felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and other offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.