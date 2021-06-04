The Jones County Sheriff’s Department revived a third overdosing person in less than two months on Friday morning. An unresponsive, overdosing man at a convenience store was revived by a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy, using nasal Narcan, a brand of opioid-antagonist Naloxone that reverses the deadly effects of overdose.
At 84 Express convenience store on Highway 84 West, clerks noticed an unresponsive man at a gas pump. They tried to wake him, to no avail, and dialed 911. JCSD Deputy Howard Chandler arrived first and reported the man’s breathing was shallow and erratic. The man would not respond to vigorous sternum rubs and verbal stimuli.
Chandler, believing the man had overdosed, administered a single dose of Narcan and later a second dose. The man became responsive and was reported as “conscious and alert” before being transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center.
“Great job by Deputy Howard Chandler in recognizing the overdose and deploying nasal Narcan to reverse the overdose condition,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our deputies are trained to save lives, and today was another example of the tremendous job they do.”
The Narcan that’s carried by all Jones County Sheriff Department deputies is provided through a $3.5 million grant received by the Mississippi Department of Health in 2018, and both the Narcan and training are provided at no cost. Each kit comes with two doses. This year, JCSD received 92 double-dose packages from MSDMH — about $12,000 worth of naloxone at retail pharmacy prices.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, men are most at-risk for dying from overdose, but the gap between men and women is closing. From the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2020, Jones County EMS services administered 57 doses of naloxone to suspected overdose patients.
JCSD narcotics agents Sgt. Jake Driskell and Joel Brogan responded to 84 Express and recovered what was believed to be methamphetamine in plain sight in the vehicle. Charges against the man are pending.
In 2015 Mississippi passed the Good Samaritan law that “provides immunity from arrest or certain drug violations by a person seeking treatment for a drug overdose if the evidence of the violation results from the medical treatment of the overdose.”
There are stipulations to the Good Samaritan law. The person experiencing overdose in possession of a controlled substance, including any mixture, may face charges unless the have less than four 4 grams of a solid substance, less than 20 dosage units, less than one 1 milliliter of liquid substance, or, if the substance is placed onto a secondary medium, has a combined weight of less than four 4 grams or 30 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), is a confidential, free, 24-hour-per-day, 365-day-per-year information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations.
