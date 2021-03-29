From staff reports
Three people were arrested when Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies found methamphetamine during a roadblock in the Myrick Community last week.
Shawn Johnson, 38, Jason Scruggs, 41, and Kelli King, 31, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia after deputies found meth and illegal items associated with drug use in their possession in a “safety checkpoint” at the intersection of Freedom and Norton roads, according to a press release from the JCSD. Johnson was also charged for driving with a suspended license.
“Great job by our deputies interdicting these three individuals at a safety checkpoint who were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.