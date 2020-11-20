The Jones County Sheriff's Department is participating in the national "Click It Or Ticket" highway safety campaign through Nov. 29. The campaign aims at enforcing seat-belt use to help keep drivers and passengers safer on our roads.
In 2019, nearly 10,000 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States.
"Jones County drivers will see enhanced saturation patrols and safety checkpoints aimed at enforcing seat belt and child safety seat laws," Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. "It's very easy to increase your chances and that of children in a vehicle crash - simply wear your seat belt and buckle your child in a child safety seat which has been properly installed. It really is a matter of life and death."
The JCSD is utilizing overtime grant funding provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety to conduct the enhanced patrols.
