One man who was just in court on drug charges and one man who is supposed to be in court this month on drug charges are behind bars for other offenses after being arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Robert Crews, 50, of Soso was caught with methamphetamine and heroin at a checkpoint on Service and Feed Mill roads this week, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD’s Narcotics Division said. Crews was on house arrest after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court in November to possession of meth with intent to distribute. He was arrested with 26.8 grams in May 2018. He received the light sentence because he suffers from an incurable brain disease, epilepsy and diabetes, attorney J. Ronald Parrish told the court. Crews is back in the Jones County Adult Detention Center after Sgt. Lance Williams of the JCSD found the drugs. He will likely be called back to court to have his house arrest revoked.
Convicted felon Charles Couch, 35, was also arrested at a checkpoint last week after Sgt. Jared Lindsey found at least two firearms in his vehicle at a checkpoint on Highway 15 South, Driskell said. Lindsey recognized him and knew he had convictions for manslaughter and commercial burglary, so it was illegal for him to have a gun, Driskell said. Couch was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was out on bond and has a trial scheduled for Feb. 11 on a drug charge, so his bond was revoked and he is in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
• Justin Agee, 28, was charged with aggravated assault after turning himself in at the JCSD last week. He is accused of shooting Seneca Keyes in the leg in the Hebron area about two weeks ago, Driskell said.
The two were reportedly in a confrontation about a break-in at Agee’s girlfriend’s residence. Keyes reportedly suffered a fractured leg.
