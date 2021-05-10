Deputy used Narcan on overdosing man
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department saved a second life in a month using Narcan, a brand of Naloxone that is an opioid antagonist that reverses the effects of overdose.
Deputy Denny Graham was called to the scene where a man appeared to be overdosing Saturday morning. Just one month prior, Austin Smith used Narcan on a woman in an apparent suicide attempt and helped save her life.
“Great job by Deputy Denny Graham in recognition of the unidentified man's condition and deployment of department-issued nasal Narcan to save this young man’s life,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.”
Graham, who arrived first on the scene, noted the man was breathing just two times per minute, following a suspected heroin overdose. Graham then administered two doses of nasal Narcan to reverse the overdose condition. After Graham gave the man Narcan, he became responsive and talked to emergency responders.
The nasal Narcan JCSD personnel carry was provided by a grant program through the Mississippi Department of Mental Health at no cost to the JCSD.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, men are most at-risk for dying from overdose, but the gap between men and women is closing.
From quarter one 2017 to quarter one 2020, Jones County EMS services administered 57 doses of naloxone to suspected overdose patients.
SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), is a confidential, free, 24-hour-per-day, 365-day-per-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations.
