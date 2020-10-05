The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking the whereabouts of an armed robber who held up the Fast Stop convenience store located at 6482 Highway 84 West near Graves Road on Monday at 1 p.m.
The suspect, who entered the store with a black, semi-automatic handgun, is described as a black man, possibly mid- to late-20s, and at least six feet tall with a slender build. Two other black men remained in the suspect vehicle which is described as a silver four-door passenger car with major front bumper damage and the rear bumper completely missing. The vehicle left the scene traveling east on Highway 84 West.
Anyone with knowledge of the suspects, suspect vehicle or may have pertinent information about this armed robbery is asked to contact JCSD at either 911, 601-425-3147 or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). "We need your information, not your name," the JCSD said.
The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.
