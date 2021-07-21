The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is trying to raise $15,000 to purchase a fourth patrol K9, Sheriff Joe Berlin wrote in a letter seeking donations.
“We do not have funds budgeted in this current fiscal year to be able to purchase this desperately needed K9 asset,” he said, noting that donations should be tax-deductible.
“From protecting deputies and the handler to tracking lost children and vulnerable adults who may have walked away from their residence to criminal apprehensions to illegal narcotics detection, a Patrol K9 on each patrol squad is a ‘must-have’ in today’s law enforcement arena.”
The JCSD has three K9s for three of its patrol squads but not one for the fourth squad. Donations will be used to purchase and train a Belgian malinois to fill that slot.
“Thank you for your consideration of this need,” Berlin wrote.
Donations may be mailed to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at: 419 Yates Ave., Laurel, MS 39440.
